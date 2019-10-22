Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Paul C. "Sonny" Bell Jr.

Louisville - Paul C. "Sonny" Bell, Jr., 78, of Louisville, passed away at his home on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Paul was born in Louisville and graduated from Shawnee High School in 1959. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Barbara Sue Triplett. He was a member of the IBEW Local #369 for 55 years as an electrician. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and teaching others his passion.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul C., Sr. and Virginia Boegel Bell; and sister Shirley Ann Cundiff.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Barbara; children, Tod (Ellen), Paul (Jill), and Mary Bell (Robin); grandchildren, Devin (Lacey), Carmen, Mitchel, Makenna, and Macie; and great-grandchild, Ava.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 3-8 PM on Thursday, October 24 at Ratterman & Sons.

Memorial donations can be made to Hosparus and Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
