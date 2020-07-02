1/2
Paul C. "Buddy" Ridge
Paul C. "Buddy" Ridge, 91, passed away on July 2, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family. Like many young men of his generation, Buddy volunteered for military service at age 17, at the close of WWII. He served with the 1st Marine Division in China and on Guam. Upon his honorable discharge from the Marines, he returned to his beloved Flaget High School and completed his senior year, graduating with the class of 1949.

After two years of college at U of L, Buddy began his career with Dupont at the Louisville Plant. Working days and taking evening classes, he earned his degree in 1959. Buddy transferred his growing family to DuPont's corporate headquarters in Wilmington, DE in 1966 and completed his 40 year career in 1990.

Shortly after retirement, he returned to Louisville and was reunited with a childhood sweatheart from the 1940's who would become his second wife.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman Ridge and Alice Monahan Ryan, by his brother, Col. John T. Ridge, his first wife of 35 years and mother of his children, Betty Green and his second wife of 21 years, Betty Gossman Hoskins who died in 2014.

Buddy is survived by sons, Steve (Brigitte) White House, TN, Mike (Barbara) Linwood, NJ, David (Linda) Aliso Vieso, CA, Greg Ridge, Wilmington, DE by daughters Marianne McClinden, , McClain, VA and Susan Gardner, Newark, DE. His extended family, all of Louisville, sons, Kent (Carolyn), Kirk (Lisa) and Kevin (Gretchen) Hoskins; daughters Karen Cherry (Bob), Kathy Jordan (Tim) along with 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Ratterman's on Lexington Road on Sunday, July 5, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the donor's charity of choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
