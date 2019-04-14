Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
2042 Buechel Bank Road
View Map
Resources
Paul D. "Pete" Hardy Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul D. "Pete" Hardy Sr. Obituary
Paul D. "Pete" Hardy, Sr.

Louisville - Paul D. "Pete" Hardy, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family Friday, April 12, 2019.

Pete was born in Louisville, a son of the late Leo B. and Josephine Shanks Hardy. He worked for several Ford Dealerships in the parts department. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Pete was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by six siblings, Don, David, Leo, Jr., June, Doris and Elizabeth.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 62 plus years, Eleanor "Nonie" Hardy; three children, Teresa M. Michel (Greg "Rudy"), Paul D. Hardy, Jr., and Kenneth M. Hardy (Dawn); one brother, Samuel L. Hardy (Joanne); thirteen grandchildren, Dustin Kiesler (Frances), Nicole Haas (Joe), Lea Hardy (Tim), Jon Warner (Shaela), Chris Via (Kelly), Ashley Via and Daniel Vittitow (Maria); and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16th at St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be given to Mass of the Air or the Kentucky Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
