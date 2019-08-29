|
Paul D. Hess
Jeffersonville - Paul D. Hess, 65, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Park Terrace. He worked at J&J Pallet. Paul was a native of Jeffersonville, IN.
He is survived by his brothers Joseph A. Hess Jr. (Patti) of Elizabeth, IN., Bruce W. Hess (Sandy) of Louisville, KY., Barry R. Hess (Linnea) of Memphis, TN.; sisters Dianne L. Smith (Harvey) of Louisville, KY., Kathy Plance (Jimmy Joe) of Lexington, IN., Donna M. Higdon (Richard) of Jeffersonville, IN., Brenda G. Chesher of Jeffersonville, IN.; aunt Betty Benton of Jeffersonville, IN.; uncle Charles Metzmeier (Janie) of Jeffersonville, IN.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Joseph A. Hess Sr. and Marion Hess; brother Dale E. Hess.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home with a graveside service the following day at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019