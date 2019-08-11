|
Paul D. Thomas
Louisville - 67, passed away August 5, 2019. A Navy veteran, he is survived by his daughter, Demetrius Miller (William); siblings, Karen Tilford (Craig), Jackie Maxwell (Larry); Mark Tilford (Arethia) and Darrell Tilford (Janet); and two grandchildren. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. Monday, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Cable Baptist Church, 314 S. Wenzel St. Interment will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery - Central in Radcliff. Professional services provided by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019