Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cable Baptist Church
314 S. Wenzel St.
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Cable Baptist Church
314 S. Wenzel St.
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery - Central
Radcliff, KY
Louisville - 67, passed away August 5, 2019. A Navy veteran, he is survived by his daughter, Demetrius Miller (William); siblings, Karen Tilford (Craig), Jackie Maxwell (Larry); Mark Tilford (Arethia) and Darrell Tilford (Janet); and two grandchildren. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. Monday, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Cable Baptist Church, 314 S. Wenzel St. Interment will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery - Central in Radcliff. Professional services provided by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Download Now