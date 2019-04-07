|
Paul David Burns
Old Louisville - Mr. Paul David Burns, age 80, of Old Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, April 5, 2019. Mr. Burns was born in Louisville, KY on February 22, 1939 to the late Paul and Violet Burns. He was a member of Walnut St. Baptist Church, Caring Christian Sunday School, and an avid Louisville Cardinals fan.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Burns.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley A. Burns; children, Kenny Burns (Laverne), Dianne Newman (Larry), Jeffrey "Jeff" Salmon and Dudley Salmon (Valerie); 11 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; siblings, Robert Burns (Pat), Julia Blanton and Richard Burns (Karen) and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Walnut St. Baptist Church (1101 South 3rd St., Louisville) with private burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) and on Tuesday from 12:00 pm until the time of service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Walnut St. Baptist Church Budget, CSM at Walnut St. Baptist Church or Caring Christian Sunday School.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019