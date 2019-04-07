Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Walnut St. Baptist Church
1101 South 3rd St
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Walnut St. Baptist Church
1101 South 3rd St.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Paul David Burns Obituary
Paul David Burns

Old Louisville - Mr. Paul David Burns, age 80, of Old Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, April 5, 2019. Mr. Burns was born in Louisville, KY on February 22, 1939 to the late Paul and Violet Burns. He was a member of Walnut St. Baptist Church, Caring Christian Sunday School, and an avid Louisville Cardinals fan.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Burns.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley A. Burns; children, Kenny Burns (Laverne), Dianne Newman (Larry), Jeffrey "Jeff" Salmon and Dudley Salmon (Valerie); 11 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; siblings, Robert Burns (Pat), Julia Blanton and Richard Burns (Karen) and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Walnut St. Baptist Church (1101 South 3rd St., Louisville) with private burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) and on Tuesday from 12:00 pm until the time of service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Walnut St. Baptist Church Budget, CSM at Walnut St. Baptist Church or Caring Christian Sunday School.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
