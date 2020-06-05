Paul David Edds
Paul David Edds

Louisville - 50, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He is survived by his twin daughters, Courtney and Carrie Jackson; son, Corey Little; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Kim Rhoades (Donnie), Bobby Edds (Beth), Bradley Edds; aunt, Teresa Wittemer; uncle, Charles Millay (Sue); and many nieces and nephews.

His visitation will be held Monday 2-7 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. with the funeral beginning at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
