Paul David Edds
Louisville - 50, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He is survived by his twin daughters, Courtney and Carrie Jackson; son, Corey Little; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Kim Rhoades (Donnie), Bobby Edds (Beth), Bradley Edds; aunt, Teresa Wittemer; uncle, Charles Millay (Sue); and many nieces and nephews.
His visitation will be held Monday 2-7 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. with the funeral beginning at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Louisville - 50, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He is survived by his twin daughters, Courtney and Carrie Jackson; son, Corey Little; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Kim Rhoades (Donnie), Bobby Edds (Beth), Bradley Edds; aunt, Teresa Wittemer; uncle, Charles Millay (Sue); and many nieces and nephews.
His visitation will be held Monday 2-7 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. with the funeral beginning at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.