Paul David Tucker
Louisville - Paul David Tucker, 75, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
Paul was Catholic by faith and was a retired truck driver for American Freight & KY Auto Releasing.
He is preceded in death by his parents Perry & Floella Tucker; two sisters, Nancy Jekel & Susan Fox; two brothers, Donnie & Sammy Tucker.
Survivors include his three children, Ryan Tucker (Jennifer), Michael Tucker (Renee) & Amanda Bunting; Two brothers, Freddie, Mickey; nine grandchildren & three great grandchildren; a former wife & companion, Karen Tucker.
Memorial services will be held 4:00 P.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie
Hwy. Memorial visitation will be 12:00 - 4:00 P.M. Friday
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019