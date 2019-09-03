Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Paul David Tucker

Paul David Tucker Obituary
Paul David Tucker

Louisville - Paul David Tucker, 75, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

Paul was Catholic by faith and was a retired truck driver for American Freight & KY Auto Releasing.

He is preceded in death by his parents Perry & Floella Tucker; two sisters, Nancy Jekel & Susan Fox; two brothers, Donnie & Sammy Tucker.

Survivors include his three children, Ryan Tucker (Jennifer), Michael Tucker (Renee) & Amanda Bunting; Two brothers, Freddie, Mickey; nine grandchildren & three great grandchildren; a former wife & companion, Karen Tucker.

Memorial services will be held 4:00 P.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie

Hwy. Memorial visitation will be 12:00 - 4:00 P.M. Friday
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
