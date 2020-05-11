Paul "Goldie" Delray
Louisville - 38, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
He was a member of Church of God Sanctified.
He is survived by his children, Canadia, Dushon, Jamel and Daylon; sister, Marion Delray; brother, Walter Delray; fiance', Tori; 5 nephews and a host of family and friends.
Funeral Service and burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020.