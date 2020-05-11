Paul "Goldie" Delray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul "Goldie" Delray

Louisville - 38, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.

He was a member of Church of God Sanctified.

He is survived by his children, Canadia, Dushon, Jamel and Daylon; sister, Marion Delray; brother, Walter Delray; fiance', Tori; 5 nephews and a host of family and friends.

Funeral Service and burial will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved