Paul E. Ice, Jr.
Louisville - Paul E. Ice, Jr.,67, loving husband to Brenda (Floyd) Ice, passed away in Sebastian, Florida on Sunday February 2, 2020. He was born to the late Paul E., Sr. and Elizabeth (Riggs) Ice on August 24, 1952. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Payne, stepmother Cuba Ice and father-in-law Edward Floyd.
Paul worked for Martinrea for 22 years, he was a proud '70 graduate of Flaget High School, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Besides his wife, he is survived by their two daughters, Tara Krebs (Benjamin) and Bethany Ice along with three grandsons, Ethan Ice, Nathan and Isaac Krebs. He will also be missed by siblings Ann Schneider (Dennis), Angela Lampton (Keith), Jim Ice (Julie), mother-in-law Janice Floyd, brothers-in-law Edward Floyd (Dina), Kevin Floyd, Jim Payne and sister-in-law Angela Jewell.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 6:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 pm until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, 1 Sportsmans Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601. (502-564-3400)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020