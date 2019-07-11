|
|
Paul E. Newby
Charlestown, Indiana - Paul E. Newby, 80, passed away on July 8, 2019 at Clark memorial hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He worked many years in the automotive industry. Mr. Newby worked in automotive parts for Bales Auto Group, retired from Carriage Ford and was the former Co-owner of Auto Body of Louisville. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019