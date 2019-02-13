|
|
Paul Edward Adams
Louisville - 90, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born February 12, 1928 in Louisville to the late Charles Henry Adams and Clara Poppe Adams.
Paul graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1946 and was one of the remaining members of his class alumni. He was the data processing manager for the Kroger Company for over 44 years until his retirement in 1990. He was a Charter member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church and a member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Paul and his wife Doris met on the Roller Skating Rink at Fountain Ferry Park and competed in many roller skating dance competitions. He was an avid golfer and bowler for many years. He also loved working in his yard, planting flowers and trees and landscaping.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded by his loving wife of 68 years, Doris Mae Krauth Adams, who passed in April of 2018.
Paul is survived by his children, Paula Abell (Dicky), Dave Adams (Susan) and Mike Adams (Molly), Dan Adams (Terri); grandchildren, Stephen (Jessica Piner) and Chris Abell and Jamie (Nicole), Kevin (Lauren), Nick, Katie, Clinton and Megan Adams. He is also survived by his one sister, Janet Zoller (John).
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Hosparus Health Louisville in Paul's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019