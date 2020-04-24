Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Barksdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Edward Barksdale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Edward Barksdale Obituary
Paul Edward Barksdale

New Albany - Paul Edward Barksdale, 61 years of age passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1958 in New Albany, Indiana. Paul was an 18 year employee with UPS and a member of Teamsters Local 89 and St. Marks United Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Eldon W. Barksdale.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle A. Barksdale; children, Paul Barksdale, II (Tiffany), Andrea Barksdale (Jeff), Nicholas Kaltenbaugh (Caitlin); mother, Betty Barksdale; mother-in-law, Darlene Taylor; brother, David C. Barksdale (Debbie); sister, Karen Barksdale (Mary Pat); grandchildren, William, Kadie Jo, Aiden, Landon, Benjamin, Kenzie; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 mandates, his service was private at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to Cerebral Palsy Foundation at www.yourcpf.org

Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -