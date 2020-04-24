|
Paul Edward Barksdale
New Albany - Paul Edward Barksdale, 61 years of age passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1958 in New Albany, Indiana. Paul was an 18 year employee with UPS and a member of Teamsters Local 89 and St. Marks United Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Eldon W. Barksdale.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle A. Barksdale; children, Paul Barksdale, II (Tiffany), Andrea Barksdale (Jeff), Nicholas Kaltenbaugh (Caitlin); mother, Betty Barksdale; mother-in-law, Darlene Taylor; brother, David C. Barksdale (Debbie); sister, Karen Barksdale (Mary Pat); grandchildren, William, Kadie Jo, Aiden, Landon, Benjamin, Kenzie; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, his service was private at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to Cerebral Palsy Foundation at www.yourcpf.org
Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020