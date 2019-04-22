Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Paul Edward Coleman

Paul Edward Coleman Obituary
Paul Edward Coleman

Louisville - Paul Edward Coleman, 98, of Louisville passed away April 20, 2019 at Baptist Health Care of Louisville.

He retired after 37 Years with the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Paul was a six-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp before, during, and after World War II. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and a past member of the Midland Trail Golf Club, and the Middletown Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his lovely wife Virginia Patton Coleman.

Survivors include his daughter Ellen, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sister- in- law Sissy Coleman and longtime friend Helen Branscum.

Visitation 1-3 pm Monday, April 21, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Private burial at St. Peter's Cemetery, Wadesville, IN.

Donations may be made to the Salvation Army
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
