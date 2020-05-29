Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Edward Moore, Sr.



Louisville - 82, died Thursday at Norton Pallative Care Unit.



Survivors his children, Paul Moore, Jr., and Dana R. Moore; 2 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 1 brother, 1 sister.; companiion and d best friend,, Nancy Stivers.



Funeral and burial are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.









