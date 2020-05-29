Paul Edward Moore, Sr.
Louisville - 82, died Thursday at Norton Pallative Care Unit.
Survivors his children, Paul Moore, Jr., and Dana R. Moore; 2 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 1 brother, 1 sister.; companiion and d best friend,, Nancy Stivers.
Funeral and burial are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.