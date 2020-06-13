Paul Edward Schmitt
Louisville - Paul Edward Schmitt, 82, passed away on June 12, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his wife of 62 years, his children and grandchildren.
A lifelong resident of Louisville, Paul was born on February 3, 1938, the second of 10 children to Karl and Helen Schmitt. Paul attended St. George Elementary School, Christ the King Grade School, and Flaget High School, where he played football. As a senior in 1955 Paul sustained a facial injury, and after that, became the first player in the state of Kentucky to wear a facemask. Paul went on to play at the University of Louisville on the offensive and defensive lines. By that time, he had been dating Barbara Dearing for over a year. They had met on Christmas day in 1954, and had their first date the very next day - to see the film White Christmas at the Kentucky Theatre on Fourth Street.
Paul and Barbara married on April 19, 1958, and had 6 children.
Paul worked in trucking sales, but spent most fall weekends officiating football, first with the Catholic Schools Athletic Association and then at the high school and college levels. In 1976, Paul founded the Southern Independent Collegiate Officiating Association (SICOA) to work with the large independent colleges of the day including the University of Louisville, University of Miami, and Florida State.
Paul was on the field or in the replay booth for some of the biggest games in college football history over his 52-year officiating career, including the Boston College - Miami game in 1984 when Doug Flutie threw his last-second Hail Mary to win the game. But Paul's real legacy is in the opportunity he provided to dozens of high school, college, and NFL officials. He mentored the first female college official who now officiates in the NFL. Another of his recruits is now the NFL's head of officials.
In 2007, Paul founded You Make the Call, a truck brokering business. He was a devoted member of the Flaget Alumni Association and the Sportsmen's Supper Club, and a member of Toastmasters International. He worked for Louisville's annual Pegasus Parade for 20 years, serving as its chairman in 1984. A dedicated sports fan his entire life, Paul, along with Barbara, was a longtime booster of Bellarmine and University of Louisville athletics.
Paul was pre-deceased by his parents Karl and Helen Schmitt, and his brother, Mike Schmitt. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (née Dearing) and their children, Kathy Schmitt (Finbar Kinsella), Karla Blain (Jeff), Lieutenant Colonel John Schmitt (Sandra Da Silva), Dominic Schmitt (Emilie Deutsch), Gina Priddy (Chuck), and Clare Schmitt; grandchildren Erin, Kelsey, Isaiah, Jacob, Brendan, Gretchen, Zoë, Bruna, Collette, Hannah, Ronan, Shane, and Delia; siblings Hilda Carr, Ruth Hendrickson, Becky Williams (Neil), Suzy Stone, Nick Schmitt (Molly), Karl Schmitt Jr. (Melinda), Nancy Wimberg (Tom), and Anne Schmitt; brothers-in-law Greg Dearing (Connie), and Bill Dearing (Caroline); sister-in-law Zella Dearing Fraze; an aunt, Pat; and 29 nieces and nephews.
A lover of fudgsicles and the famous Dairy Kastle Brown Derby, Paul was adored and admired by many for his calm and compassion, his generosity and affection, and his unparalleled smoked pork shoulder. He loved nothing more than making a huge waffle breakfast on weekend mornings, or spending Sunday afternoons grilling and talking by the pool with his large family. His home was a hub of energy and activity with children, grandchildren, friends, and relatives coming and going. Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend - we will love you forever.
A drive-thru visitation will be held 10:30 to 12 pm on Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A private mass will be celebrated and live-streamed at 2pm Tuesday. The family looks forward to a celebration of life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider donations to the Franciscan Kitchen at https://franciscankitchen.org/donate, St. Joseph Children's Home at http://sjkids.org, and the Flaget Alumni Association at https://www.flaget.org/donate.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.