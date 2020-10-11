1/1
Paul Edwin Eisenback
1933 - 2020
Paul Edwin Eisenback

Simpsonville - Paul Edwin Eisenback, 86, of Simpsonville passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1933 in Jeffersontown to the late George and Mary (Walker) Eisenback. Paul grew up in a large and hardworking farming family and was a devout Roman Catholic. He was an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Edward Catholic Church including time as its president. Paul was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served in Korea as an Army mechanic. His career with Suburban Sanitation running the septic tank service lasted 45 years. Paul would give freely of his time and talents to help whoever was in need. His humility and strong work ethic were always evident.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Kay Powers Eisenback; his parents; siblings, Jerome "Doc", Leroy, Charles, John, Bertram, and Theresa.

Paul is survived by his daughters, Donna Riley, Sherry Vilanova (Jordi), Lisa Williams-Folchi (Dom); grandson, Ken Riley; siblings, Kenny, Mary Alice, Angela, David, and Harold.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church (3705 Stone Lakes Drive) with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood. The family will hold a private visitation prior to the service.

The family requests that contributions in Paul 's memory be made to St. Vincent de Paul Louisville by visiting www.svdplou.org and clicking "Donate Now!".

The family would like to thank the Louisville VA Home Based Primary Care Team, Home Instead Senior Care and Hosparus Health Louisville for expert care and support provided. They would also like to acknowledge neighbors, Christi, Jen, Cecil, Jody, John B. and Zelma, and brother-in-law, Dan for their ongoing love and support.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
