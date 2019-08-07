|
Paul Edwin Miesner, Sr.
Louisville - 80, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home. He was a graduate of DuPont Manual High School, Class of 1956, and attended the University of Louisville J.B. Speed School of Engineering. He began his career working for the Louisville Gas & Electric Company. He was then drafted into the Army during the Berlin Conflict. Upon receiving his Associates degree from UofL, he worked as a DSO designer for the Ford Motor Company (KTP) for 31 years. He was a life-long member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, the former Bettie Hester; his daughters, Mrs. Paula Miller (Kevin), and Mrs. Holly Staab (Nathan); his son, Philip Miesner (April); daughter-in-law, Lisa Miesner; 13 grand-children; 6 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ellen Stice, Carole Ann Shramovich (George), Judy Stuenkel (David); and two brothers, Tommy Miesner (Fran), and Herman Miesner; along with a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman A. Miesner and Ellen Epperson Miesner; his son, Paul E. Miesner, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Stice.
Some of his greatest pleasures were helping people, especially fixing things for neighbors and maintaining the Redeemer Lutheran Church property. He also enjoyed spending time with his immediate and extended family. He never gave up hope that he would someday overcome his debilitating physical condition, and he kept a positive attitude to the end.
His funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3640 River Park Drive with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-8 p.m. Friday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. and after 10 a.m. Saturday at his church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019