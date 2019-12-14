|
Paul F. Rom
Louisville - Paul F. Rom, 67, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Mr. Rom, son of Marilyn and the late Frank E. Rom, Sr., was born August 24, 1952 in Cleveland, OH and raised in Avon Lake, OH.
He graduated from St. Edward High School in 1970. He lifeguarded at Avon Lake Municipal Pool and Municipal Park on Lake Erie from 1970 through 1973. Paul began his nursing career at Bay View Hospital as a Nursing Assistant in 1970, working in the operating rooms by day and lifeguarding in the evenings and on the weekends. He was a diploma graduate Registered Nurse from the Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital School of Nursing in 1976 and earned his BSBA from Aquinas College (Grand Rapids, MI) in 1999.
Mr. Rom was preceded in death by his father, Frank Sr., and brother, Frank Jr.
Paul is survived by his wife Susan Baker Rom; mother, Marilyn McNamara Rom; sons, Aaron (Jeanne) and Peter (Meghan); daughter, Lindsay; step-son, Nathaniel; four grandchildren, Claire, Christopher, Frankie and Toby; sisters, Mary Anne Lowe (Carl), Barbara Martin (Charles), Kathleen Donahoe (Harper) Laura Creighton (Thomas); sister-in-law, Heidi Rom; brother, Mark Rom (Caren), and many incredible nieces and nephews. Paul's extended family included the cardiac surgery staffs at Cleveland Clinic, Jewish Hospital, Baptist Hospital, and the congregation of Plymouth Church (Grand Rapids).
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" and from 11-1 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Paul will be laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charles and Mimi Osborn Cancer Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019