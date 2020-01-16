|
|
Paul Fidelis Kremer Sr.
Hopkinsville - Paul Fidelis Kremer Sr., 88, of Hopkinsville, passed away January 13, 2020. He was a Navy veteran, and a member of the and Moose Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his 12 brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Patricia Offutt Kremer; children, Janet Tucker(Tim), John Kremer(Judy), Susan Niemeier(Paul), Mary Wright, and Paul Kremer Jr.; grandchildren, Rebecca, Candice, Jake, Kyle, Fisher, and Danielle; and his great-grandchildren, Tyler, Willow, Ashlynn, and Luke.
Funeral service will be 10am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020