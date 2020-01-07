|
|
Paul "Jerry" Gunselman
Louisville - Age 77, passed away on January 6, 2020. A wonderful father, grandfather, and friend to all those in need.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; parents, Edward and Mina Gunselman; and brother, Joseph Gunselman.
Paul is survived by his children, Jennifer Knoop (Michael), Paula Phillips, and Mindy Carlisle (Jimmy); sister, Doris Wilson; grandchildren, Tanner, MacKenzie, Layla; further survived by companion, Louise; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
His funeral mass will be at 10 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Dr. Shively, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020