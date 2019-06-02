Services
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
(812) 246-3344
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Harris


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Harris Obituary
Paul Harris

Sellersburg, Indiana - Paul A. Harris, 72, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Mr. Harris was born at home in Sellersburg, Indiana to the late George and Mary Alice Harris (Spurgeon) on August 23, 1946. He worked for International Harvester as a Tool and Die Maker and later retired from Zoeller Pump. Mr. Harris enjoyed collecting Corvettes, golfing and watching Indiana University sports. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Harris.

Survivors include his loving wife Linda Harris of Sellersburg, his brother, Larry Harris of Owensboro Kentucky, and his sisters, Jane Harris of Sellersburg and Lorita King of Scottsburg, Indiana. Mr. Harris also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now