Paul Harris
Sellersburg, Indiana - Paul A. Harris, 72, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Mr. Harris was born at home in Sellersburg, Indiana to the late George and Mary Alice Harris (Spurgeon) on August 23, 1946. He worked for International Harvester as a Tool and Die Maker and later retired from Zoeller Pump. Mr. Harris enjoyed collecting Corvettes, golfing and watching Indiana University sports. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Harris.
Survivors include his loving wife Linda Harris of Sellersburg, his brother, Larry Harris of Owensboro Kentucky, and his sisters, Jane Harris of Sellersburg and Lorita King of Scottsburg, Indiana. Mr. Harris also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019