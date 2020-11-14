1/1
Paul Hornung
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Hornung

Louisville - Paul Vernon Hornung, one of the all-time great college and pro football players from the 1950s and 60s, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, at age 84, after a long battle with dementia.

Hornung is survived by his wife of 41 years, Angela Hornung.

Upon retirement from football, Hornung resumed a successful real estate and investment career and was an entrepreneur. Paul loved his hometown, his friends, and his fans.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private funeral mass at St. Louis Bertrand Church in Louisville, followed by a private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Norton Sports Health Athletics and Learning Complex via the Louisville Urban League, 1535 West Broadway, Louisville, Ky., 40203; or the Sister Visitor Center via Catholic Charities of Louisville, 2911 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Ky., 40208.

Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown entrusted with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved