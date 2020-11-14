Paul HornungLouisville - Paul Vernon Hornung, one of the all-time great college and pro football players from the 1950s and 60s, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, at age 84, after a long battle with dementia.Hornung is survived by his wife of 41 years, Angela Hornung.Upon retirement from football, Hornung resumed a successful real estate and investment career and was an entrepreneur. Paul loved his hometown, his friends, and his fans.Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private funeral mass at St. Louis Bertrand Church in Louisville, followed by a private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Norton Sports Health Athletics and Learning Complex via the Louisville Urban League, 1535 West Broadway, Louisville, Ky., 40203; or the Sister Visitor Center via Catholic Charities of Louisville, 2911 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Ky., 40208.Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown entrusted with arrangements.