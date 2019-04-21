|
Paul Howard Hatter
Shelbyville - 76, died April 7, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Ford Motor Co., where he worked over 30 years as a line supervisor in the automotive division.
Survivors include his wife, Viola Hatter and four children, Audra Lee Ann Helvey (Randy), Susan Lynn Burke ( Michael), Jason Hatter (Megan) and Jeffrey Aaron Hatter.
Memorial service Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m. at Celebration Barn, 2855 Fisherville Rd., Finchville. Visitation 2-4 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019