Services
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
1144 W. Main
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-3750
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration Barn
2855 Fisherville Rd
Finchville, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Celebration Barn
2855 Fisherville Rd
Finchville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hatter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Howard Hatter


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Howard Hatter Obituary
Paul Howard Hatter

Shelbyville - 76, died April 7, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Ford Motor Co., where he worked over 30 years as a line supervisor in the automotive division.

Survivors include his wife, Viola Hatter and four children, Audra Lee Ann Helvey (Randy), Susan Lynn Burke ( Michael), Jason Hatter (Megan) and Jeffrey Aaron Hatter.

Memorial service Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m. at Celebration Barn, 2855 Fisherville Rd., Finchville. Visitation 2-4 p.m.

Online condolences at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now