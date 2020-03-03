Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Paul James Mersch

Paul James Mersch

Louisville - Paul James Mersch passed away suddenly on February 15. He was 56 and born in Englewood, NJ the son of Dr. Marcel Mersch and Joan Mersch. He is predeceased by his father, and brothers, Drew and John. He is survived by his mother, and sisters Ellen Cammack of Delray Beach, Florida; Beth DiMaggio, of Brentwood, TN; Jeanne Mersch of LaQuinta, CA; and brother, Robert Mersch of Hackettstown, NJ; and seven nieces and nephews.

Paul moved to Louisville in 1984 with his family and graduated from the University of Louisville. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, and serving his customers during his 20 years of working with Anoosh Shariat.

Visitation with family is on March 8 from 2:00 - 4:00pm at Rattermans Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
