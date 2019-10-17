|
Paul K. Veatch
Louisville - Paul K. Veatch, 84, of Louisville, passed away October 17, 2019.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois June 20, 1935 he was the son of the Late Dr. Collins Veatch and Dr. Matilda Krenz. Also preceded in death by a sister Elsa Mae Reynolds (Robert) of Greely, Co.
A Graduate of West Virginia University.
Paul served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Viet Nam, received a Bronze Star and retired as a Major. He also was the Mayor of Manor Creek, KY. for 20 years, and a member of the MOAA and a member of the National Chaine Des Rotisseur.
A sincere expression of appreciation to the Episcopal Church Home for the wonderful care, and special thanks to Dr. Jane Cornett for her loving care.
Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years Priscilla Veatch
Pearson's entrusted to local arrangements private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019