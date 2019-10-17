|
|
Paul K. Veatch
Louisville -
Paul K. Veatch, 84, of Louisville, passed away October 17, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois June 20, 1935, and was the son of the late Dr. Collins Veatch and Dr. Matilda Krenz. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elsa Mae Reynolds (Robert) of Greely, Co.
Paul was a graduate of West Virginia University. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Vietnam. He received a Bronze Star and retired as a Major. He also was the Mayor of the City of Manor Creek, Kentucky, for 20 years, a member of the MOAA, and a member of the National Chaine Des Rotisseur.
Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Priscilla Veatch.
Pricilla would like extend a sincere expression of appreciation to the Episcopal Church Home for the wonderful care, and special thanks to Dr. Jane Cornett for her loving care.
Burial at Cave Hill Cemetery is private.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019