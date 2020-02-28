|
Paul Keith Metzger
Louisville - Paul Keith Metzger, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lillian in 2018 and his youngest son, Kevin Paul in 2017.
Paul was born in Louisville, Kentucky to his father Martin John and mother Elizabeth Orms Metzger. His siblings include John, Martin, Wilbert, Walter, Mary Louise Van Over, and Betty Ann Maupin.
Paul was a U.S. Army Air Force pilot during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He graduated from the University of Missouri with the U.S. Army Air Force class of 1944, 307 aircrew, Squadron "C" flight 12. He also attended the University of Louisville. Paul founded Metzger Tile and Marble Company in 1955 and was a member of the Louisville Home Builders, serving on the Board of Directors for several years. He was a member of the Louisville Police Department Commandeering Officers Club for 35 years.
His children include Paula Metzger Maier and children Mark Bohannan Maier and Cole Martin Maier; Marlene Perdue (Douglas), and children Patrick Douglas Perdue, Andrew Paul Perdue, and Erin Leigh Calhoun; Carolyn Mills (Benjamin), and children Sara Jean Gibson, Amy Golden Scrogham; Darryl (Teresa), and children Barrett Paul Metzger, Mitchell Keith Metzger, and Natalie D'Ann Metzger; and Lizbeth Metzger-Brumleve (John) and sons Connor Gene Brumleve and Parker John Brumleve, and 13 great grandchildren.
Cremation will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home with a private burial and celebration of life at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020