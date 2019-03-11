Paul Lanham



Sellersburg - Paul Lanham, 79, of Charlestown, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Paul retired as a truck driver. He loved to play pool, watch Nascar, and loved to piddle around with old tractors with his brother, Roy. Paul was a long time member of the American Legion Post 204, and the Moose Lodge 1757. He proudly served his country in the Air Force overseas in Germany. In his younger days, Paul could be found at The Hub waiting for his next game of pool or just a good conversation. Paul and his granddaughter Lindsey had a special bond, and spent many hours together on the farm getting into mischief.



He was born on March 15, 1939 in Lebanon, Kentucky to the late Virgil and Ellen (Wilkerson) Lanham. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his Brothers, Kenny, Harvey, Virgil Jr., and William Lanham; and sister, Ella Shelton.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Dolores McQuilling Lanham; Son, Derrick (Darlene) Lanham, daughter, Michelle (Ronald) Sweeney; Granddaughter, Lindsey; Great Granddaughters, Kylie and Lyla; Sisters, Betty Oller and Ida Smith; Brothers, Henry, David and Roy Lanham; and many nieces and nephews.



Per Paul's request, there will be no services.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary