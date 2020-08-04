1/1
Paul Lawrence Britt Jr.
Paul Lawrence Britt, Jr.

Paul Lawrence Britt, Jr., 86, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky died on July 23, 2020 in Pompano Beach Florida.

Survivors, Gayle Eirk, partner, Joni Britt, daughter, Sonja Cossio grand daughter and her husband, great grandson, Andrew Cossio, sister Betty Ann Moore brother, Cody Britt and a hosts of relatives and friends that loved him.

Paul was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1952. He was a polished gentleman with style and grace. Horseracing, sports, animals and jazz were his passion. Please play Paul's Playlist; Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, Horace Silver, Song For My Father, Frank Sinatra, John Coltrane and Billie Holiday.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date when it is safe to do.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
