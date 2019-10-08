Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
1943 - 2019
Louisville - Paul Lesher, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Paul at the age of 18 enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and did two tours in Vietnam. He was born on September 16, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to Paul and Katherine (Metzger) Lesher. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley Lesher, and his Parents. Paul is survived by his, Sisters, Judith Lesher of Elizabethtown, and Vicky (William) Barfield of Charlotte, NC. Paul's wishes were to be cremated, and specified no services. His family is honoring that wish. In Lieu of any flowers or services, contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare Organization of the donor's choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
