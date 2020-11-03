Paul Lewis
Louisville - Paul D. Lewis, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, Monday, Nov 2. He was born on Dec 5, 1934 to Charles & Lillian Lewis. Paul is survived by his Nephews, Angelo, Juan, Anton, Andre, and Stephon, Niece, Sonnie. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, at Newcomer Funeral Home. The family requests that contributions in Paul's memory be made to his Nephew, Angelo. www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com