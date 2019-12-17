|
Paul Louis Williams
Louisville - 84, a native of Jeffersontown, KY passed away December 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Williams and nine siblings.
He was a US Air Force veteran and a 1953 graduate of Central High School.
Survivors include his brother, Jerry F. Williams (Patricia) many nieces, nephews, and friends.. Also a special friend, Elizabeth Butler of New York.
Visitation: Thursday 10 am - 12 noon at Watson Memorial Baptist Church, 7217 Nachand Lane (40218). with funeral services following immediately. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019