Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Louis Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Louis Williams Obituary
Paul Louis Williams

Louisville - 84, a native of Jeffersontown, KY passed away December 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Williams and nine siblings.

He was a US Air Force veteran and a 1953 graduate of Central High School.

Survivors include his brother, Jerry F. Williams (Patricia) many nieces, nephews, and friends.. Also a special friend, Elizabeth Butler of New York.

Visitation: Thursday 10 am - 12 noon at Watson Memorial Baptist Church, 7217 Nachand Lane (40218). with funeral services following immediately. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -