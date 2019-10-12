Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Melbourne Heights Baptist Church
3728 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Melbourne Heights Baptist Church
(3728 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY
Paul Martin Marquess Obituary
Paul Martin Marquess

Louisville - Paul Martin Marquess, 81, died on October 10, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital. He was very proud of being from Hoptown (Hopkinsville, KY) but has called Louisville home for over 50 years. Paul was very active in his church, Melbourne Heights Baptist Church. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and committee leader among other roles.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years, Laura; his son Jonathan (and wife Pam) and his daughter Melodie (and husband Richard). He was a beloved Granddaddy to Will and Madison Marquess and Caswell and Luke Fuller. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many special friends.

Paul was the epitome of a Christian gentleman. He was an encourager to everyone he met, quick witted and deeply humble. He served on the "World Renowned" University of Louisville statistics crew. With the Stat Crew, Paul kept the shot chart for the NCAA Final Four for 30 years and had many great adventures with the Crew.

As a veteran, Paul served in the United States Army during the Cuban Crisis. He will be buried with military honors. After graduating from the University of Louisville with a degree in marketing, his professional life was in the insurance industry. He worked for Lincoln Income, Capital Holding, Citizens Security and Liberty Banker's Life. He never wanted to retire and was currently working as a field representative for Liberty Banker's Life.

Paul was proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ora Marquess, sister Daisye McDonald and her husband Roy, and brothers Edward Marquess and his wife Dorothy and Lawrence Marquess.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Baptist East, especially Ignacio Montes, MD with CBC.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 17th from 5-8 pm at Highlands Funeral Home (3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205). The funeral will be Friday, October 18th at 1:00 p.m. at Melbourne Heights Baptist Church (3728 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40220) A time of visitation will be before the funeral from 11:30 am until the time of the service. Donations are encouraged to Melbourne Heights Baptist Church. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
