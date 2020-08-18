Paul Merritt

Paul MerrittLouisville - 78, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.He was a member of St Stephen Church, retired after 27 years of service as a postal worker and army veteran. Paul was also a gifted church musician for over 50 years, serving at both Cable Baptist Church and St Stephen Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deanne Merritt; daughters, Alicia Katherine Merritt and Valda Porter sister, Mary Catherine Thornhill (Merritt); brother, Harold William Merritt Sr. (Madalyn); uncle, George Ingram, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Visitation: 9am-10:30am Monday, August 24, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at 10:30am, burial in KY Veteran Cemetery.