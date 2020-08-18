1/1
Paul Merritt
{ "" }
Paul Merritt

Louisville - 78, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.

He was a member of St Stephen Church, retired after 27 years of service as a postal worker and army veteran. Paul was also a gifted church musician for over 50 years, serving at both Cable Baptist Church and St Stephen Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deanne Merritt; daughters, Alicia Katherine Merritt and Valda Porter sister, Mary Catherine Thornhill (Merritt); brother, Harold William Merritt Sr. (Madalyn); uncle, George Ingram, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation: 9am-10:30am Monday, August 24, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at 10:30am, burial in KY Veteran Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
