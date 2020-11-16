Paul Michael Kopey
Louisville - Paul Michael Kopey "PK", 98, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
He was born on May 10, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John and Mary Kopey. Paul was a member of St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church since it's beginning day and a retiree of General Electric where he was a member of IBEW-AFL-CIO Local 761. He was a member of Saint Vincent de Paul and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Spaulding. Paul was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in the Philippines during World War II.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Janet Becker Kopey and his parents.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula Jane Sosbe (Johnny Lee); grandchildren, SSG James Dale Meyer, Jr. (Thalytha); William Michael Meyer (Shelly Wade); Johnny Lee Sosbe, Jr.; great grandchildren, Elliott James Meyer, Lillie Jane Meyer, Malachi Meyer, Ronin Wade Meyer, Willow Noel Meyer, Tamzyn Michael Meyer, and Coen Bradford Meyer; nephew, Carl Tochtenhagen (Diane); and niece, Bunny Dubos (Peter).
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:30 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). A committal service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, at Evergreen Cemetery (4623 Preston Hwy) in Louisville.
The family requests that contributions in Paul's memory be made to Saint Vincent de Paul by visiting www.svdplou.org
and clicking "Donate".
