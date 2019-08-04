|
|
Paul Minter
Louisville - Paul E. Minter, 88, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was born in Louisville on April 10, 1931 to the late William and Bessie Minter. Paul was an Army veteran who served in Korea. He was an engineer and retired from GE after nearly 40 years of loyal service. He was a member of Highview Baptist Church. Paul enjoyed golfing and could build just about anything! He was a loving and devoted husband and the best father and grandfather that his children and grandchildren could have ever wanted.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brothers, William D. Minter, Norman E. Minter and David M. Minter.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 41 years, Mary Minter; children, Garry Minter (Lois), Larry Minter, Sherry Cooper (Mike), Gina Sutter "Baby Girl" (Joe), and Bruce Pulliam (Cindy); grandchildren, Melanie Brickley, Lori Adams, Heather Ellis, Jakob Sutter, Lukas Sutter, Chad Beisler, Chris Beisler, Danielle Smith, and Celia Grace Pulliam; and 12 great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Paul's life will take place at 12pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visitation on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 3-8 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019