Paul Murphy, 66, passed away at home on Monday, May 13. He was the youngest son of Cornelius and Agnes Murphy and beloved brother of Mike Murphy. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Lou and her children, Billy Tabor (Jill) and Marilyn Perkins as well as 5 grandchildren; his older brother Andy Murphy and sisters Pat Duggins (Don) and Marie Combs (Barron).
Paul graduated from Holy Family School and Durrett High School. He was a dedicated Letter Carrier for the U. S. Postal Service for 34 years. He was an avid golfer, softball player and U of L sports fan. He also loved horse racing, Elvis Presley, and his many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues. Visitation will be held from 11:30 until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019