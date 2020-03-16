|
Paul "Doug" Payne
Louisville - 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was born September 22, 1955 in Louisville, KY to Steve and Pat Payne.
To know Doug was to love him. He had a smile that lit up the room and he kept that smile to the very end.
Doug was a retired vice president of vending for Williams Food Service, a Catholic by Faith, a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Ashley Jones (Jerimy), Casey and Ryan Payne(Sarah); grandchildren, Rainey, Garrett, Halley, Aiden, Olivia, Alex, and CJ; and brothers, Dr. Steve C. (Teresa), Kevin and Jeff Payne (Heidi).
Doug's funeral service will be held at 10 am Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-7 pm Thursday at Rattermans.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020