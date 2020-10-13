Paul Powell



Salem - Paul Powell died on Monday, October 12, after a short illness, at his home in Salem, Indiana. He was 93.



Paul retired from Humana as a Sr. Vice President after a career marked by his development of many innovations in sourcing and materials management. He had previously worked for Kodak, Kennecott Copper and United Airlines.



Paul is survived by his three children, Greg (Gretchen), Sara (Robin) and Karen (Bill), five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren who remember him fondly as "Pop Pop". Also surviving him, is his wife, Joyce, a great source of comfort and joy for him during their ten year marriage.



Paul was born in Chicago, Illinois to Rev. Wilmer and Georgia Powell. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe and was a graduate of Franklin College and Northwestern University. He lived throughout the U.S. during his lifetime and during his first marriage of 58 years to Mary Lou. He continued to travel after retirement, most enjoying the American West. Paul was an avid woodworker, well read on a variety of subjects and maintained his strong Christian faith.



Funeral services will be private.



Donations in lieu of flowers be made to New Hope United Methodist Church in Salem, IN.









