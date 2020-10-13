1/1
Paul Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Powell

Salem - Paul Powell died on Monday, October 12, after a short illness, at his home in Salem, Indiana. He was 93.

Paul retired from Humana as a Sr. Vice President after a career marked by his development of many innovations in sourcing and materials management. He had previously worked for Kodak, Kennecott Copper and United Airlines.

Paul is survived by his three children, Greg (Gretchen), Sara (Robin) and Karen (Bill), five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren who remember him fondly as "Pop Pop". Also surviving him, is his wife, Joyce, a great source of comfort and joy for him during their ten year marriage.

Paul was born in Chicago, Illinois to Rev. Wilmer and Georgia Powell. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe and was a graduate of Franklin College and Northwestern University. He lived throughout the U.S. during his lifetime and during his first marriage of 58 years to Mary Lou. He continued to travel after retirement, most enjoying the American West. Paul was an avid woodworker, well read on a variety of subjects and maintained his strong Christian faith.

Funeral services will be private.

Donations in lieu of flowers be made to New Hope United Methodist Church in Salem, IN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weathers Funeral Home Inc
106 S Shelby Street
Salem, IN 47167
(812) 883-6155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved