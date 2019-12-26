|
Paul R. Eberhart
Louisville - Paul Richard Eberhart passed away Sunday December 22, 2019, the same date of his beloved wife Marie who passed four years earlier He is also preceded in death by their son, Richard. Paul served in the United States Navy as an aviator and was in the E-5 aviation training program as a cadet pilot. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering, and also graduated from the University of Evansville with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. He used that degree in jobs in Evansville, IN, Adrian, MI, Galesburg, IL and eventually coming to Louisville in 1963 where he worked for GE in industrial refrigeration design and international marketing.
Paul is survived by his daughters Ellen Vores and Suzanne Layman (Richard); and grandchildren, Eric Layman (Tiffany), Elizabeth Vores and Travis Layman (Molly). Along the way, Paul gathered a multitude of friends, neighbors and his church family. These people meant the world to him, particularly as he relied on others to help him get around in the past few months.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Jane Cornette who provided medical care that allowed Paul to continue to live in his own home as well directing his palliative care, allowing him to die with dignity. Thanks also to the staff in the Marmian Neighborhoods at Episcopal Church Home who provided compassionate care in his last days of life.
Visitation will be 2 to 6 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). A celebration of Paul's life will be 11 am on Monday, December 30th at Our Savior Lutheran Church 8305 Nottingham Parkway Louisville, KY 40222. Burial will follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church Home or Our Saviour Lutheran Church. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019