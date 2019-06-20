Services
Services

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Visitation
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Resources
Paul R. Williams Obituary
Paul R. Williams

Mount Washington - 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away June 18, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a retired employee of General Electric, a United States Army veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict, a member of First Baptist Church Mt. Washington, I.U.E. 761, and VFW Post 5710. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine Vires Williams; three brothers, Irvin, Jessie, and Thomas Williams; along with a sister, Virginia Casey. He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Sue Erwin (Jim), Pamela Jean Cottner (Dennis), and Melinda Lois Friday; six grandchildren, Joshua Hoots, Matt Cottner (Christy), Trey Erwin, Eric Cottner, Doug Friday, and Hans Friday; along with a great-granddaughter, Addison Cottner. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley Cemetery, Taylorsville. Friends may visit from 3-8 p.m Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church Mount Washington Buliding Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 20, 2019
