|
|
Paul Ray Smith, Sr. MD
London,KY - Paul Ray Smith, Sr. MD passed peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in London KY. Dr. Paul Smith was born on February 27, 1930 in Shonn KY (now called Loyall) in Harlan County during the depression. His family moved to Pineville where he graduated early and was Valedictorian of his Pineville High School graduating class. He graduated from Cumberland College and the University of Kentucky. He was able to attend the University of Louisville Medical School on a rural scholarship and worked all through medical school. After graduating from the University of Louisville Medical School, Dr. Smith met the love of his life, Ann Hollin from Lynch, KY. After they married, he served as a Captain and Flight Surgeon in the United States Air Force for two years.
Ann and Paul moved to London KY in 1960, where Dr. Smith practiced as a family physician for 38 years. He delivered nearly 4,000 babies and touched thousands of lives with his healing and compassion. He made house calls, daily rounds twice a day at Marymount Hospital and was dedicated to his patients and office staff. During his practice, he was very active in the local community and the medical community. He was named Citizen Doctor of the Year in 1989 by the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians. He served as President of the KY Academy and was a delegate to the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was very active in the Kentucky Medical Association, serving as a Delegate and on numerous committees. He served as Chief of Staff at Marymount Hospital.
He was active in his local community and church, serving as a deacon, elder and most recently elder emeritus at First Christian Church, London. Dr. Smith was a member of the Lion's Club, London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, a founding Director of London Bank & Trust where he served as Director from 1975-2000, a founding Director of Laurel Heights Nursing Home, now called Laurel Senior Living Communities from the beginning to the present. He was a Director of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Association for many years.
In 2011, Dr. Smith was honored as one of the first recipients to be named a London Living Treasure. His oral history story is preserved in the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Paul Smith was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan and was a 50year plus season ticket holder dating back to the days when basketball was played in Memorial Coliseum and football was played at Stoll Field. He enjoyed attending ballgames, SEC Tournaments and several Final Four tournaments with his family and friends, especially his wife's twin brother, Jack Hollin, whom Paul loved as a brother. He was a lifetime member of the UK Alumni Association and the K Club.
Dr Smith retired in 1998 to spend more time with his family. He and Ann loved to travel together and spend time with their children and grandchildren. Dr Smith continued to give back to the community by volunteering at the local health clinic until recent years when his health prohibited it.
Dr. Paul Ray Smith was a humble man who cared most about his family, his church and his community. He served as a physician with dedication, honesty, and compassion. He was kind to all who knew him.
Dr Paul Smith was predeceased in death by his parents, Steve and Annie Horn Smith and all his siblings, Steve Jr, Hugh Calvin 'HC', Joe Thomas, Robert, William Samuel, Bonnie Ruth and Norma Hobbs.
Left to cherish and honor his memory is his wife of 61 years, Ann Hollin Smith, and their three children, Janet Smith Holbrook (Charles R. III), Ann Elizabeth Smith Delahanty, and Paul Ray Smith, Jr (Linda). He leaves his four grandchildren, whom he adored, and they affectionately called him "Grand Doctor", Paul Ray 'Trey' Smith III, Zachary Thomas Smith, Jordan Alexander Smith and Ann Hollin Smith Delahanty. He is survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in both the Smith and Hollin family.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 6:00-9:00 pm at London Funeral Home, 879 S Main St, London KY.
The celebration of his life will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First Christian Church, 303 N. Main St, London KY with Rev. Jonathan Carmack and Dr. John Wesley officiating.
The family would like to thank the nurses, respiratory therapists and all caregivers at Saint Joseph Hospital London, who were so attentive and provided skilled care with compassion. The family is grateful to the team of doctors that provided excellent care. Thank you to the staff and workers at Laurel Heights, and the residents and staff at Village Heights who provided so much love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in memory of Dr. Paul Smith to First Christian Church, London KY or simply honor his memory by being kind to one other, showing compassion and love to all, as Dr. Paul Ray Smith did his entire life.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019