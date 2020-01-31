|
Paul Robert Brink
Louisville - Paul Robert Brink, 82, of Louisville passed away peacefully January 29, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with his family by his side. He was born January 10, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Robert W. and Thelma Roth Brink Haines.
Paul received his Doctorate degree from the Ohio State University in 1966. He was quite the accomplished musician and educator. He taught for the University of Louisville School of Music for 42 years and was the Acting Dean of the music school from September 1990-July 1992. He was the chairman for the Grawemeyer Award in music composition. Paul composed music renditions for the Louisville Orchestra and his composition of "Escapade" earned a World Premier of Orchestral Music: New Dimension Series. In 1995 and 1996, He received the Distinguished Service Award through the school of music.
Paul was a man of faith. He was a member of Anchorage Presbyterian Church. He served as the church treasurer for 25 plus years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many.
He will be greatly missed and forever cherished in the hearts of those he left behind. Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally Brink; two daughters, Beth Harpring (David); Robyn Peress (Dr. Richard); a son, Bob Brink (Nicole); brother, David Brink (Ellen); sister, Phyllis Augspurger (Bill); eleven grandchildren, Michele Johnson (Vaughn); Dr. Alison Colonna (Dr. Chris); Brian Harpring; Paige Harpring; Benjamin Peress; Rebecca Peress; Shayna Peress; Abigail Peress; Holly Brink; Andrew Brink; Harper Brink; and a great-granddaughter, Katie Johnson.
Funeral Services for Paul will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Anchorage Presbyterian Church, 11403 Park Road, Louisville, KY 40223. Burial will take place before the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. at Middletown Cemetery, Old Harrods Creek Road, Louisville, KY 40241. Visitation will be held from 12-4 p.m., Sunday, February 2, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020