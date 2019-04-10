|
Paul Robert Kannapel
Louisville - KANNAPEL, Paul Robert , 55, of Louisville, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.
After receiving a bachelor's degree from Murray State, he worked in business management. Paul was an avid Louisville sports fan, cheering on the Cards in football and basketball.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Elaine (Motley) Kannapel.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Kannapel; daughter, Lisa Shonder (John); grandchildren, Colby, Logan, and Kasen; father, Robert Kannapel; brother, Keith Kannapel (Jennifer); sister, Angela Kannapel ; and nieces and nephews, Alex, Carolyn, Morgan, and Jackson.
Visitation will be Friday 2-7pm at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, with a service at 6pm. There will be a private burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019