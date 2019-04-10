Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kannapel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Robert Kannapel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Robert Kannapel Obituary
Paul Robert Kannapel

Louisville - KANNAPEL, Paul Robert , 55, of Louisville, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.

After receiving a bachelor's degree from Murray State, he worked in business management. Paul was an avid Louisville sports fan, cheering on the Cards in football and basketball.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Elaine (Motley) Kannapel.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Kannapel; daughter, Lisa Shonder (John); grandchildren, Colby, Logan, and Kasen; father, Robert Kannapel; brother, Keith Kannapel (Jennifer); sister, Angela Kannapel ; and nieces and nephews, Alex, Carolyn, Morgan, and Jackson.

Visitation will be Friday 2-7pm at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, with a service at 6pm. There will be a private burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now