Paul Roberts "Bob" Cooper
Louisville - COOPER, Paul Roberts "Bob", 77, of Louisville, died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Louisville to the late William and Massie Roberts Cooper, Bob was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and founder of the Village Tennis Center. He was also Regional Director for Lincoln Heritage Insurance Co.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Jackie Cooper.
He is survived by his children, Anne Cooper, Mary Jude Pfeifer (Mike), Kelly Cooper, and Bobby Cooper, Jr. (Meredith); step-sons, Taylor Broughton (Jessie), and Rob Edwards (Elizabeth); his former wife, Anna Marie Redcorn; brothers, Tommy, Chucky, and Timmy Cooper; grandchildren, Catherine Moutoux (Mitch), John Hyle (Kaelin), Peter Hyle, Matt, Anna, and David Pfeifer, Cheyenne and Clayton Day, and Whitney, Natalie, and Emily Cooper; great-grandchildren, Ada, Noah, and Jack; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Mika and Jezebel.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, Bardstown Rd. at Lancashire Ave., with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 PM Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., masks and social distancing required, please.
The family wishes to thank Amie, Lisa, Marci, Mica, Michel, Reagan, and Ebony for their loving care of Dad.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital