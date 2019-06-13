|
|
Paul Rowan Cline
Louisville - Born April 18, 1946 in Louisville, KY, Paul went to be with his heavenly Father and beloved wife, Martha, on June 11, 2019 aged 73 years. Paul was in constant company of loved ones through his 2 year battle against ALS when he finally succumbed. He was an adored father, husband, brother, son and friend; his presence will be sorely missed by those that shared this life with him.
Paul was a lifelong lover of sports and excelled at any activity that involved a ball. At Atherton High School he was in varsity Basketball and went on to play semi-pro basketball. However, Paul's first love in sports was golf, which he took up as a teenager and mastered. He spent years as a course professional and won more tournaments than can be recounted. He was a scratch golfer and achieved "shooting his age" on multiple occasions. Paul could often be found playing a round of golf with his brother, Lynn or with his dear friends, Paul Schultz or Ron Acree. Paul also found a love for pickle ball in his retirement years and played both locally and with his sister, Patsy, in Florida. Paul had a passion for travel and did so throughout the US (especially Hawaii), the Caribbean and Europe with his wife and friends - in particular recounting stories from Rome and the Mediterranean locales that he visited. Paul was truly a man that had never met a stranger and was beyond charismatic, charming and overwhelmingly funny. Paul was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and dedicated member of his community.
Paul is survived by his family - daughter, Christian; son-in-law, Pat; son, Paul Jr.; daughter-in-law, Denise, and grand-daughter, Samantha. As well as his siblings and their families - sister, Patsy (son Cam); brother-in-law, Willie; brother, Lynn (daughter Toni, son John); sister-in-law, Pat; brother, Bobby (daughter Chelsea) and sister-in-law, Sue. In addition he has numerous dear and life-long friends that meant the world to him and him to them.
A memorial service will be held for Paul on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1206 Maple Lane, Anchorage. The burial at Cave Hill Cemetery will immediately follow the service and the reception will be at Wildwood Country Club. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions in his name may go to The ALS Association or St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019