Paul Rowan Cline
Louisville - Born April 18, 1946 in Louisville, KY, Paul went to be with his heavenly Father and beloved wife, Martha, on June 11, 2019 aged 73 years. Paul was in constant company of loved ones through his 2 year battle against ALS when he finally succumbed. He was an adored father, husband, brother, son and friend; his presence will be sorely missed by those that shared this life with him.
A memorial service will be held for Paul on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1206 Maple Lane, Anchorage. The burial at Cave Hill Cemetery will immediately follow the service and the reception will be at Wildwood Country Club. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions in his name may go to The ALS Association or St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
