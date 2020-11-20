1/1
Paul Russell Hixon
1954 - 2020
Paul Russell Hixon

Louisville - Paul Russell Hixon, 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He was born on November 7, 1954 in Easton, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Florence (Messinger) Hixon. Paul was retired from the United States Army, as well as LMPD. After his retirement he worked part-time for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Florence Hixon.

Paul is survived by his loving Wife of 44 years, Barbara J. Hixon; children, Wade Hixon and Stephanie Chappars (James); grandson, Warren Hixon; granddaughters, Meghan and Chloe Chappars; brothers, David, Russell, and Robert Hixon; and aunt, Sarah Messinger.

The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.

To leave a special message for the family, visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
